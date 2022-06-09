In pictures: Hundreds enjoy Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Bachelors Acre

A traditional ox roast was served up at Bachelors Acre on Thursday, June 2 as hundreds spent the afternoon basking in the sun and enjoying plenty of food and drink.

The popular event featured everything from stalls to fun and entertainment for youngsters.

One trio relishing in the atmosphere were Jonny Karling, Rachel Atkins and Megan Sturgess.

Megan said: “It’s wonderful to be a part of this great day.”

The ox roast has been held at Bachelors Acre previously for both the Golden Jubilee and the Diamond Jubilee.

The ox is donated by the Queen and profits raised go to The Prince Philip Trust.

Tim Manville, operations manager at The Whole Roast Ox Company said: “It’s been a really amazing day, the weather’s been kind, the park’s packed.

“They did a bit of a ceremony earlier on when we first got the cow out of the oven, sort of a ceremonial first cut, but it’s been great fun.

“We were very busy to begin with, for the first two hours they flew by we had a queue going almost out the park.”

Everyone who came to enjoy the Ox Roast received a commemorate certificate.

As well as plenty of food and drink stalls, organisations from the area were also present at the event.

These included the fire brigade, and stalls from the Royal Borough Library Service, and the Rotary Club of Windsor St George.

Discussing being part of the event, Chris Davies, president of the Rotary Club of Windsor St George, said: “We’ve been involved in the past two Jubilee events here on Bachelors Acre for the Ox Roast.

“Its great to just be out in the community, meeting people and just generally enjoying the atmosphere.”

A special flypast for the jubilee was also seen over Windsor Castle in the afternoon, featuring the Red Arrows and other RAF planes.

Her Majesty was at Windsor Castle later in the evening to begin beacon-lighting ceremonies which took places in thousands of locations across the country.

About 50,000 people gathered on the Long Walk as the Windsor beacon, by Cambridge Gate, was lit by Royal Borough mayor Cllr Christine Bateson and constable and governor of Windsor, Admiral Sir James Perowne.

The lighting was then followed by a spectacular firework display over Windsor Castle.