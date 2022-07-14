Festival to celebrate life and music of Windsor musician

An indoor mini festival celebrating the life and music of a Windsor musician is set to take place this September.

Julian Turner Bell, known by almost everybody as Ju, passed away suddenly in June 2019.

Now attendees will be able to celebrate his life at JuFest, which is taking place on Sunday, September 4 – what would have been Julian’s 65th birthday.

The celebration will take place at New Windsor Community Association (NWCA) in Hanover Way and doors will open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, running to 11pm.

Julian spent his entire life living in Windsor, working in and around the area, including for Gerry Anderson when they were at Bray Studios and in several schools as a learning support assistant for youngsters with special needs.

As a well-known musician and roadie, Julian drummed in a number of bands over the years including Paradise Alley, Just Another Girl, Blue Murder and tribute bands such as Hellraiserz and Nott the Hoople.

During his life Julian battled with illness, losing a lung in his 20s due to cancer and later going through a below-the-knee leg amputation for the same reason.

However, this did not stop Julian from playing gigs or working as a guitar tech for artists such as Limehouse Lizzy, Larry Miller, Dan Baird from Georgia Satellites and John Fiddler from Medicine Head and British Lions.

Throughout his life Julian imparted his skills, experience and knowledge with his record-buying customers at HMV, with the youngsters with autism and other special needs that he used to teach and, coming to the end of his life, by tutoring new drummers at Rock Project Surrey.

Many bands Julian played with will be re-forming for the event, with some of the acts including John Fiddler of Medicine Head and British Lions, Sam Wood of Wayward Sons, Greg Hart of Cats in Space, Nott the Hoople and members of Paradise Alley.

Julian’s sister Teresa Rudge, said: “When my brother Julian died suddenly in June 2019 his family and friends were devastated.

“COVID hit us before we could do anything to celebrate his life, and now, albeit later than planned, we are finally able to put together an event where we can enjoy the music that he lived for.

“Whilst he spent much of his life working with special needs children, he was always heavily involved in classic and glam rock, and members of bands from his lifetime in the music business have offered to get back together in tribute.”

A bar and burger van serving hot food will also be available to attendees throughout the evening of the event.

Tickets for the event cost £12.50 plus booking fees with all proceeds going to Cancer Research.

Anyone who knew Julian or is a fan of classic and glam rock is welcome to attend.

To purchase tickets and an exclusive limited edition T-shirt visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jufest-2022-tickets-353969350857