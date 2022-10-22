Public notices: Changes to taxi rates

In the public notices this week, Slough Borough Council has announced changes in fares for hackney carriages.

It is also looking to run a trial for a ‘school street’ in Langley High Street for Holy Family Catholic School, which would prevent cars from driving there during peak school pick-up and drop-off times.

Taxi fares

The notice comes following a council meeting last week of the council’s licensing committee, where councillors heard of an ‘error’ in the last increase earlier this year.

The new charge is written as £3.40 for 1-4 passengers for the first 250 yards and then 40p for every 300 yards.

Between 10pm and midnight, the initial charge will be £3.80 and will increase to £5.40 between midnight and 5am.

Road closures

Slough council has put in an ‘experimental order’ for a road closure for vehicles into Langley High Street during school term times of Holy Family Catholic School.

This would operate between 8.15am and 9am; and between 3pm and 3.45pm, Mondays to Fridays.

During these times, no vehicle should enter, leave or proceed in the High Street.

The purpose is to allow for the operation of a ‘school street’ in order to provide a safer environment for children attending Holy Family Catholic School while arriving at and leaving the school.

Access for residents and school staff will be maintained by the introduction of a school street permit scheme.

This comes into force on October 31 and will remain in force for no longer than 18 months.

In due course the council will consider whether to make the experimental order a permanent one.

Anyone wishing to object to such a permanent order may do so within six months of the day on which it came into force.

Slough Council is also looking to close Ipswich Road from its junction with Argyll Avenue to 541 Ipswich Road.

This will be from 12.01am on Monday, November 14, with works expected to be completed by 11.59pm on Friday, December 2.

It is further looking to close Slough High Street from its junction with Wexham Road to Yew Tree Road.

This is set from 10pm on Monday, October 31 and expected to end by 5am on Tuesday, November 1.

Meanwhile, the Royal Borough is looking to close Coppermill Road, Wraysbury from its junction with Stanwell Road in the southward direction up to southern boundary of number 227.

This will be daily between 8am and 4pm from Monday, October 24 until Friday, October 28.

It is also seeking to close Eton High Street from its junction with Eton Court southward to outside number 100.

This is set to be from 7am to 11am on Sunday, October 23.

The Borough is also looking to close Clarence Road, Windsor adjacent to the property known as The Meads for approximately 15 metres.

This will be from 9am, Monday, October 24 until 5pm on Wednesday, October 26.

Lastly, the Borough wishes to close Eton Wick Road from the junction with The Walk to the eastern boundary of St John the Baptist Church.

This would be every day from 9am-4pm from Monday, November 7 until Wednesday, November 9.

To see all this week's public notices, visit www.publicnoticeportal.uk/slough-and-windsor-express