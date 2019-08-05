SITE INDEX

    • New Post Office opens in Windsor

    Gregory Denholm

    New Post Office opens in Windsor

    A new post office has opened in Windsor – and it will be open seven days a week. 

    The branch in Springfield Road was opened on Tuesday, July 29 at the Costcutter store, Clewer New Town. 

    Customers will be able to post letters an collect parcels and take advantage of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance inquires.

    Antoinette Chitty, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

    “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Windsor, Upper Vale Road and Dedworth Green will ensure that people in Clewer New Town have easy access to our services.”

    The post office will be open from 7am-9pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Sunday.

     

