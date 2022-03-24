Windsor Museum reopened with new visitors' centre

The Earl of Wessex officially reopened The Windsor and Royal Borough Museum on Tuesday, March 22 – alongside the recently relocated Royal Windsor Visitor Information Centre.

The museum has been in the Guildhall for more than 10 years. Previously, there had been an entry fee.

The Information Centre was formerly located separately, a short distance away in the Old Ticket Office at Windsor Royal Station.

Work to bring the two together – creating the new Visitor Information desk and reconfiguring the internal space – was undertaken while the museum was closed to the public during COVID.

The museum reopened last month after a break of nearly two years.

The Earl of Wessex officially declared the Windsor Guildhall open and unveiled a plaque at the Corn Exchange commemorating the Platinum Jubilee and the centenary of King George V confirming Windsor as a Royal Borough.

The Royal Borough’s Mayor, Cllr John Story, said:

“The plaque marks two very special milestones in both the Royal Family’s and Windsor’s rich history, as well as the close association between the two.

“Her Majesty also has a long association with Windsor Guildhall itself.

“The Queen first came here in an official capacity in 1951 when, as Princess Elizabeth, she re-opened the building after a major renovation.

"More recently she attended as part of her 90th birthday celebrations when she joined 20 other 90-year-old local residents in cutting a birthday cake.”

His Royal Highness was given a guided tour of the building and introduced to staff and had the opportunity to view some of the artefacts on display.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for business, corporate and residents services, culture & heritage, and Windsor, said:

“This exciting project, bringing together two complementary facilities in the historical heart of Windsor town centre, has created the perfect partnership in the museum and information centre, for the benefit of all our visitors.

“Having His Royal Highness declare it officially open is the perfect way to celebrate this success story.”

The venue has seen an increase in visitors since reopening and numbers to the Guildhall are now above pre-pandemic levels.

The museum and visitor centre is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10pm to 4pm.