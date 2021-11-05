Eton gears up for Christmas with free parking and lights switch-on

The Royal Borough has announced plans for the Eton Christmas lights switch-on and free parking offer as the town prepares for the festive season.

Free Christmas parking will also be offered in Eton at certain times and days to encourage more people to support shops and businesses.

The festive switch-on is due to happen on Thursday, November 18, starting in and around Jubilee Square from 5pm, with food stalls, funfair rides, music and dancing adding to the atmosphere.

At 6.30pm, a Christmas procession with Father Christmas will take place, followed by the Christmas lights switch-on in Jubilee Square at 7pm with Olympic rower and broadcaster Sir Matthew Pinsent.

For motorists, free parking will be offered in the town from 4pm on the day of the event on November 18.

This will also be offered throughout December – every Tuesday and Thursday - on the 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23 - for the town's late night shopping events.

Car parks included in the deal are Eton Court and Meadow Lane.

Eton High Street is set to be closed for one evening later this month.

Road closures will begin at 5pm on the High Street on November 18, lasting until 8.30pm, to allow the Eton Christmas event to take place safely.

Vehicles will be unable to pass through the road from its junction with Keate’s Lane to the junction with Brocas Street.

Visit www.windsor.gov.uk/ideas-and-inspiration/christmas#parking for more information.