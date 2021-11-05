Windsor's Christmas lights switch-on returns - with free parking offer

Free Christmas parking will be offered in Windsor as the town gears up to switch on it's Christmas lights later this month.

There is set to be a programme of live entertainment in Windsor from 3pm on Saturday, November 20 for the switch-on event, with carol-singing and community stalls.

The evening will culminate in the lights being flicked with the help of the cast from Theatre Royal Windsor’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk at 5.30pm.

There will be also be free parking from 4pm on the day of the event in all council car parks, as well as for the town's late night shopping evenings in December.

The parking offer will be valid from 4pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout December: on the 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23.

Car parks included in the deal are: Alma Road, Alexandra Gardens. King Edward VII, Romney Lock/Home Park, Victoria Street and York House.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, Royal Borough council leader, said: “We know that Christmas is a crucial time for our town centres and traders. It remains a challenging time for businesses, and we're doing everything we can to back our local retailers and support a safe, local and fun Christmas shopping experience.

“These magical switch-on events, the late-night shopping evenings, and the addition of free parking incentives in town centre car parks, will provide a much-needed boost for retailers and shoppers alike during this peak trading period.

“We have so many great local businesses, including independent stores, where you can pick up unique gifts for family and friends.

"So make sure you take the opportunity to enjoy the festive cheer of the magical lights switch-ons and support your local businesses.”

Road closures are planned in Castle Hill , Thames Street and High Street from noon on the day of the switch-on.

Visit www.windsor.gov.uk/ideas-and-inspiration/christmas#parking for more information.

