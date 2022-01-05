SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closure between Langley and M25

04:21PM, Wednesday 05 January 2022
A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend for smart motorway roadworks.
Both carriageways of the motorway will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25 interchange).
The closure is in place from 11pm on Friday until 5.30am on Monday.
The M4 j5 eastbound entry slip will be closed overnight on Thursday 6 Jan. The M4 eastbound will be closed overnight between j5 (Langley) and 4b (M25) on Thursday 6 Jan. The M4 and associated slip roads will be closed in both directions between j5 and 4b (M25) from 7-10 Jan. pic.twitter.com/Qm3BDPNhT4— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) January 5, 2022
