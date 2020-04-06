Royal Borough green waste collections recommence

The Royal Borough has announced that green waste collections have resumed.

Starting today collections will be made from those on week one, and week two will be collected next week.

The council said any missed collections will be added to people’s subscriptions.

Also from today waste and recycling collections will move to alternate weekly collections.

This is because of a reduction in staff availability due to ill health, or people needing to self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commencing this week general waste (black bin) will be collected one week, and recycling (blue bin) will be collected the following week.

Food waste collections will continue to be collected weekly.

Collection days will remain the same but the time of day may change.

Residents are asked to ensure their bin is outside the night before their normal collection day or by 7am on collection day.

In properties where the bins are communal waste and recycling will continue to be collected weekly.

Cllr Donna Stimson, lead member for waste and recycling said: “This was a very difficult decision to make and we are sorry for any problems it may cause our residents, but we hope that they will understand the reasons for it during these difficult, unprecedented times.

“Due to the speed at which we are having to make decisions we cannot let people know in the normal way about these changes so we are asking that if you see this message you let any neighbours, family or friends who may not have seen it know.”

She added: “Thank you so much to our residents for their support during this period. We will work to return our services to normal as soon as possible once the outbreak is over.”

Residents can find out which week their general waste (black bin) or recycling (blue bin) will be collected by clicking here.

People who are unsure of their green waste collection week need to log into their account here or call 01628 683800.