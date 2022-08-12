SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

    Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

    Thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Monday, according to the Met Office.

    The UK’s national weather service has issued a yellow weather warning with storms expected to develop across the country throughout the day.

    Heavy downpours are possible which could bring up to 30mm of rain in an hour in the worst affected regions.

    The Met Office warned that rail and bus services could face delays or cancellations in the event of flooding or lightning strikes.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved