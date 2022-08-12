Drought confirmed in Royal Borough and Slough

The Environment Agency (EA) has confirmed a drought in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough as high temperatures and a lack of rainfall continue to turn up the heat on the region.

Senior decision makers from the EA, Government, water companies and other key groups - who together form The National Drought Group (NDG) - met today (Friday) to discuss the response to the driest UK summer in 50 years.

The team discussed the risks and impacts and agreed to further collaborative work to balance water needs and conserve water.

At the meeting, the EA said that the drought trigger threshold had been met to move parts of England - including southern and central parts of the country - into drought. The last drought in England was back in 2018.

It has confirmed drought status in eight of its 14 areas:

Thames

Devon and Cornwall

Solent and South Downs

Kent and South London

Herts and North London

East Anglia

Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

East Midlands

The triggers used to confirm today’s move to drought status include the hydrological position, including rainfall, river flows, groundwater levels, reservoir levels, and the dryness of soils.

It also takes into account the impacts these conditions have on public water supply and the environment.

Moving to drought status means the EA and water companies will step up their actions to manage the impacts and press ahead with implementing stages of their pre-agreed drought plans.

These plans follow factors including reservoir levels, demand and forecasts, and lead to precautionary actions such as Temporary Use Bans (also known as hosepipe bans).

This week, it emerged that Thames Water would be introducing a hosepipe ban in 'the coming weeks' as the dry weather continues to put pressure on water supplies.

Pictured: The Long Walk in Windsor basking in the heat, with a lack of rainfall drying up the grass.

But South East Water, which also supplies water in Berkshire to areas including Maidenhead, said it wasn't planning to introduce a hosepipe ban in the area 'for the time being'.

Authorities have reassured that 'essential supplies of water are safe' and will 'remain resilient across the country', adding people should use water 'wisely' in drought affected areas.

Prolonged dry weather this year has led to low river flows and reservoir levels falling across much of England.

Meteorologist at the University of Reading, Roger Brugge, said that only 299mm of rain has fallen in Boyn Hill, Maidenhead since the start of November 2021 (the expected fall would be 512 mm).

Harvey Bradshaw, EA executive director for the environment and chair of the NDG, said: "The current high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment.

"EA staff are doing an excellent job responding to environmental impacts and working with water companies to make sure they are following their drought plans.

"Today’s meeting has helped to build on our coordinated action to manage water supplies, consider water users and protect the environment. We urge everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period."

Water Minister Steve Double added: "We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country.

"Action is already being taken by the Government and other partners including the EA to manage the impacts.

"All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.

"We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

The NDG will continue to work together over the coming weeks, with EA chief executive Sir James Bevan chairing a further meeting of the group with water company chief executives on Tuesday, August 23.