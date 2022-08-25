LIVE: GCSE results day in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Good morning,

12.44pm:

Cox Green School has congratulated its Year 11 cohort after ‘such a challenging period of time’.

Among the top performers were Stuart Fragence who received five Grades 9’s and four Grade 8’s, Megan McDonnell who received two Grade 9’s and seven Grade 8’s and Josh Zgorzynski who got three Grade 9’s, four Grade 8’s and two Grade 7’s.

On the achievements of all pupils this year, Headteacher Danny Edwards said: “These results are a culmination of five years hard work, and high-quality teaching, and I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff. Alongside this thank you to all of staff, parents and carers whose support of our students is gratefully appreciated.

“We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students who have shown so much resilience and courage over the past five years whilst at Cox Green School.”

12.37pm:

Claires Court is one of the many schools celebrating their students’ grades this afternoon.

97 per cent of all grades achieved were above a Grade 4, with approximately two-thirds being graded from 9-6.

James Wilding, academic principal said: “It’s been my privilege to ensure our students have enjoyed excellent access to their teachers and academic programmes of study, and these heartwarming results confirm the school has managed the pressures brought by lockdowns really well.

“What must be emphasised though is that every student is so much more than just a set of grades, and we have worked with each individual to ensure they have the character and confidence to make the most of those next steps ahead for them.

“Enabling every child’s personal development is Claires Court’s raison d’être, and clearly enabling their academic skills is a central core part of life at our school.”

12.15pm:

Burnham Grammar School’s headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie said that this year has been the ‘best set of GCSE results ever.’

Nearly a quarter of the GCSEs taken have resulted in a grade 9 and 70 per cent of all GCSEs taken resulted in grades 7,8 or 9. 80 per cent of students have got five or more grade 7s,8s or 9s.

“They are an incredible bunch of students who had to cope with a huge amount over the last two years: lockdowns, not being in school, getting used to remote learning, and they had to get used to different information at the last minute about their exams which they’ve coped with brilliantly,” Dr Gillespie said.

“So it’s really their hard work and the hard work of the teachers that has given us by far our best set of GSCE results ever.

“I know in the national press, the national picture is things being suppressed a little bit but across the board our results this year are higher than last year and much higher than 2019 so we’re absolutely delighted.

“It’s great. There’s lots of happy smiley faces.”

12.09pm:

At St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School, 77 per cent of students achieved grades 9-7 in English and Maths, while 97 per cent achieved grades 9-5.

In addition, 76 of its Year 10 students took their GCSE Statistics exam this summer. All of them achieved grade 5 or above and 70 per cent achieved grade 8 or 9.

Headteacher Paul Kassapian said:

"The most important aspect for us to celebrate is the wonderfully caring and supportive manner of the year group.

"They truly embodied the example the Bernardine sisters left us, having prayer in their hearts, showing a loving and caring nature and being of service to others."

11.58am:

Adaeze Ezea, 16, was all smiles at Altwood School in Maidenhead. Photo: Ian Longthorne

11.46am:

11:43am: Pupils at Windsor Girls were pleasantly surprised by their grades, given the expectations on them were just as high as pre-pandemic.

Rebecca Carpenter said: "When I checked the grade boundary in the morning I was a bit worried – they were quite similar to the 2019 grade boundaries. I was counting on them to be lower.

“I did way better than I thought I would.”

She added that working from home brought its own challenges, including having to grapple with the infamous mute button that played such famous havoc in the lives of many during lockdown.

Lucinda Thompson had an extra challenge on top of COVID to contend with.

“I got diagnosed with epilepsy during lockdown, so having to deal with that and then having to miss more school after we’d gone back, I think that caused a lot more disruption than just lockdown,” she said.

Despite that, Lucinda got all 7s, 8s and 9s.

Lucinda Thompson

11.38am:

Upton Court Grammar School in Slough is celebrating its best GCSE results in four years.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard is pictured below with student Sahana Pathmathasan, who achieved 11 grade 9s and an A grade in additional maths, putting her as one of the top students in the country.

Overall, 45 per cent of grades today were 9s or 8s, with 69 per cednt graded 9-7.

A total of 100 per cent of students 9-5, including English and maths.

11.28: Pupils including those at Windsor Boys powered through extraordinary challenges this year.

Pupil Ben Nuttall-Smith struggled with anxiety while studying, partly down to the pressures of COVID.

He also hard to work hard to resist the temptation to boot up the Xbox while working from home – but still scored a sweep of top grades – including two 9s, four 8s, and two 7s.

Not all were put out by the pandemic - fellow students Joshua Claassen and John Carter were among those who felt that learning from home and taking exams for the first time in years was ‘not as hard or stressful’ as expected.

Many students lauded the ‘peaceful’ environment of working from home and felt that learning through COVID was not necessarily harder, just ‘different’.

Joshua Claassen

11.27: The youngers at Windsor Girls did well ‘despite the uncertainty of the past two years’, with 84 per cent achieving their English GCSE and 75 per cent nabbing their maths.

Co-headteachers Peter Griffiths and Eimear O’Carroll said:

“The hard work and dedication of both staff and students is reflected in this fantastic set of outcomes.

“During this uncertain period it has been invaluable to have such a base of knowledge and experience within our staff body.”

11.25:

Pupils from The Windsor Boys School looked cheerful as they celebrated good grades despite all the disruption.

Overall, at GCSE, 74 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in both English and maths, with 51 per cent achieving a strong pass (grade 5 and above) in both subjects.

Headteacher Sean Furness said the school has seen an improvement in its figures since 2019, which is the last time they got externally assessed.

Grades 4-9 in English and Maths and 5-9 in English and Maths have gone up by five or six per cent.

“Given the circumstances and context, we’re really proud of the students – they haven’t had one uninterrupted year at Windsor Boys,” he said,

“They started here in Year 9, did half of Year 9, half of Year 10 – it’s been really disruptive. To achieve those results on the back of that is outstanding.

“A lot of the challenge has been having to relearn they way they learn. No one was prepared for that so that’s been a steep learning curve, the ability to learn independently.”

“Exams can be a daunting experience if you haven’t done them before, so [we did] more mock exams and revision sessions than we’ve ever done.

“GCSEs are a stressful time and there’s all the stresses beyond that – it’s required a lot of resilience.”

11.18am:

Baylis Court School principal Christine MacInnes said today was all about celebrating and supporting students after an interrupted two years of education at the Slough school.

"As always, our students have been supported by our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly and with relentless enthusiasm," she said.

"We could not be more proud of our incredible community."

11.16am:

Over at Langley Grammar School, head teacher John Constable is celebrating another set of impressive GCSE results.

Percentage of grades at 9-4 were 99.8 per cent; 68.6 per cent at 9-8 and 84.7 per cent at 9-7.

A total of 17 students got a clean sweep of grade 9s across all ten of their subjects.

“As we all know, the last two years have been hugely disruptive to students across the country, and individual students have been affected by the pandemic in many different ways," said Mr Constable.

"We are delighted and encouraged by these GCSE outcomes, which show that our students and staff have worked hard to compensate for all the difficulties.

"Congratulations to all our Year 11 students on their achievements, and we know these results will give them real confidence as they move on to Sixth Form studies.”

11.14am:

Results are in from Herschel Grammar School in Slough.

The percentage of grades at 9–7 increased from 69 per cent in 2019 to 79 per cent this year, and the very top grades, 9-8, increased from 47 per cent in 2019 to 58 per cent this year.

Head teacher Jo Rockall said: "We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating excellent GCSE results this summer, in fact the best we have had including for 2020 and 2021 when exams were not taken.

"Congratulations to all our students who have risen to the challenges of the last two and a half years. Their resilience and determination to succeed is to be hugely commended and we are immensely proud of all of them."

11.10am:

Over at St Joseph's Catholic School in Slough, there were some inspiring tales as students picked up their GCSEs.

We spoke with Clinton Njkou, who is completely blind - but that didn’t stop him achieving some of the highest results at the school.

St Joseph’s stats saw 77.2 per cent of GCSEs graded at 9-4 inc English/Maths, while 65 per cent were graded 9-5 inc English/Maths.

Headteacher Ciran Stapleton said: As a non-selective community school we are delighted to celebrate these outcomes for the children."

He added that St Joseph's is 'holding its own at the top end of the country's progress figures'.

11.02am:

Results are in from The Piggott School with reports that it’s the Wargrave-based secondary’s ‘best combined English and mathematics Level 4+pass rate at 92 per cent.’

The pass rate of ‘five or more’ at Level4+ (including English and mathematics) is 91 per cent.

94 per cent of pupils passed English Language and 95% passed mathematics GCSE at Level 4 or above.

Eleven subjects received 100 per cent pass rates: Art and Design, Biology, Chemistry, Chinese, Dance, Drama, French, Further Maths, Music, Physics and Statistics.

“Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard and this year’s results are a testament to this,” said executive headteacher Derren Gray.

“Thanks all the teaching and support staff for their continued dedication and professionalism. Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success and thank you to all of their parents for their unstinting support.”

The vast majority of students will be returning to The Piggott School’s sixth form in September.

10.53am:

Furze Platt Senior School has congratulated its students following ‘uncertainty over the last couple of years’ and a ‘superb team effort’ to achieve their results’

Headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ at the results.

He added: “Their focus and commitment since returning from various lockdowns has been notable and I am pleased that students hard work has paid off.

“These results have not simply been achieved by the students alone. Our young people have been ably supported by their families and Furze Platt Senior School staff.

“This support network has helped create the ambition, drive and positivity that has ensured our students are rewarded today and I would like to thank all members of our community who contributed to these achievements.

“Finally, like all Furze Platt Senior School staff, I would once again like to congratulate our students and hope that they enjoy celebrating their grades.”

10.44am: Acting co-headteachers at Newlands Girls’ School Jo Capon and Matthew Henshaw have congratulated their Year 11 cohort on a ‘phenomenal set of results’.

The results follow the first set of external examinations since 2019 after disruption from the pandemic.

In a statement, Jo Capon and Matthew Henshaw said they were ‘very proud’ of their pupils, adding: “We would like to pass on congratulations to our Year 11 cohort on a phenomenal set of results.

“We are also very grateful for the support given to the students by their parents and carers.

“89 per cent of Newlands students passed both English and Maths this year and every grade achieved is extra special, especially given the background to their last few years of study.

“These results reflect a lot of hard work and dedication over five years, with students having to be incredibly positive and resilient to reach these high standards.”

10.28am: Reporter Adrian Williams has been chatting to students at Windsor Girls' School about the challenges they have faced during their GCSEs. Year 11 student Lucinda had to overcome some significant hurdles but still achieved fantastic grades.

10.18am: Heathfield School, Ascot: Students from the independent school in Ascot achieved 40 per cent of grades ranged at 9-8 while more than 60 per cent of grades were 7-9, writes Aliyah Bi.

All students who studied chemistry, physics and biology as separate sciences achieved grades 9-7. As for creative writing, 85 per cent of art students and 100 per cent of music students received 9-8.

Headteacher Sarah Wilson said: “These young women have succeeded in both their studies and in their individual development, thanks to their high level of dedication and determination.”

10.04am: Some set of results from Desborough College's Adam Ashour. He picked up seven grade 9s (High A*) and two grade 8s (Low A*). But what was the secret to his success?

10.00am: Update - it's grim out there!

9.46am: Moving schools can be difficult at the best of times but Issy Homes started at Newlands Girls' School in the middle of the pandemic. Here she is with her proud Head of Year 11.

9.28am: Reporter Adrian Williams is the first to tick off 'resilience' on the results day bingo card today. He's catching up with Year 11 pupils at The Windsor Boys' School.

9.20am: It looks like a lot of students are taking refuge inside after the heavens opened this morning.

9.16am: First stop for reporter Kieran Bell is Baylis Court School in Slough where he's spoken to aspiring dentist Bushra Farheen. She'll certainly be a welcome addition to the profession.

