Council reveals plans if bin strike goes ahead next week

The Stafferton Way Household Waste and Recycling Centre will be temporarily closed and garden waste collections suspended if planned bin strikes go ahead next week.
Refuse workers from the GMB union are planning a walk-out on Wednesday, August 31 in a dispute over pay with the council’s waste contractor, Serco.
The union said its workers currently receive £9.91 per hour which falls below the £11.24 hourly rate earned by bin collectors in neighbouring Slough.
Windsor and Maidenhead council has announced the following measures if planned strikes go ahead:
The council said if strike action takes place, garden waste collections will be extended to cover the time when allocations are suspended.
Bin collections are set to take place a day later than normal next week due to the Bank Holiday on Monday.
The council has warned that if the strike goes ahead, some collections might be delayed due to fewer crews being available.
Last week, Serco urged the GMB to suspend its planned strike action while discussions continued over workers' pay.
The council will be publishing further updates on its strike action page.
