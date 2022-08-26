Tennis courts in RBWM set for paid access gates despite concerns

The council’s cabinet voted to go full steam ahead with proposed changes to the borough’s tennis courts last night – despite opposition concerns that the changes would negatively impact vulnerable users.

The proposals are to secure grant funding to modernise tennis courts at four parks in Windsor and Maidenhead – Kidwells Park, Desborough Park, Oaken Grove and Goswells Park/Alexandra Gardens.

The investment (potentially around £110,000) will be used to upgrade ten hard surface courts where there is ‘identified demand and potential for improvement.’

The aim is to ‘bring the courts up to a standard worth playing in’. It is part of a national project to get 1million more people nationwide playing tennis by 2024.

Work is scheduled to start in the autumn, subject to finalising the funding agreement with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

“This may well encourage us to identify a Wimbledon champion at some point in the future,” said Cllr Ross McWilliams, cabinet member for sport and leisure, at a cabinet meeting last night (Thursday).

But concerns were raised around the access-controlled entry gates with an online booking system.

Cllr Jon Davey (Ind, Clewer & Dedworth West) said he conducted a quick survey the night before cabinet and received 40 responses – 90 per cent of which were ‘not keen’ on this change.

“It pushes people away who would otherwise use the facilities,” Cllr Davey said.

“There are two professional clubs in Windsor where you pay an annual membership. The courts in the centre of town are for people who want to randomly play a game of tennis.”

Cllr Davey questioned the wisdom of rushing to take a funding opportunity from ‘a third party’ with ‘an agenda’ for the sake of funding refurbishments.

“Why haven’t we saved up the money to refurbish [ourselves] – why are we looking for a handout?” he asked.

“It ties us to the LTA for 15 years and we still have to manage [the courts].”

He added that a ‘proper consultation’ was needed and urged the borough to look for different funding options, via local businesses instead.

“Don’t make it happen just because it’s convenient – let’s see what people want,” he said.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) replied: “This is not a tennis group trying to take advantage of some courts. The LTA is the national governing body for tennis, it’s the biggest tennis association in the UK.

“They know best practice and we are, I think, very privileged to have this group come to help up with these courts.”

“There is almost entirely only good things about the scheme.”

Mike Piggford from the LTA told the council that similar facilities in Reading and Wokingham showed that the access-controlled gates were actually increasing usage.

He added that if the Royal Borough does not take this opportunity now, there may not be another.

Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill) felt that the ability to book courts may encourage more people to visit because they know they have a slot, rather than turning up and being disappointed.

As such, Cllr McWilliams was adamant that the changes were ‘welcoming people in, not shutting them out’.

He said there was a need for borough-run courts running at ‘reasonable prices’ as alternatives to the professional clubs.

Cllr McWilliams also highlighted the increase in schemes and free programmes for those who might struggle to afford to pay – rebutting concerns from councillors that the Borough’s most vulnerable might be left without facilities.

The cabinet also highlighted that the improved facilities would make it easier to accommodate wheelchair tennis – and would either ‘preserve’ or ‘create’ more accessibility for disabled residents.

The improvements could also bring the ability to control at what hours floodlights are lit in darker months, causing less disruption to neighbours.

Cllr Hilton noted that the council will take on ‘a small maintenance liability’ for the courts, though the cost of this is not in the report presented to cabinet.

The cabinet voted unanimously in favour of the officer report’s recommendation to continue discussions with the LTA to obtain funding to improve tennis court facilities.