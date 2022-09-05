Coach driver dies after fatal collision on M25 near M4 junction

A 78-year-old coach driver died after his vehicle veered across three lanes of the M25 motorway near the M4 yesterday (Sunday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision which happened at about 8.55am, when the Mercedes Benz coach hit the central reservation of the motorway before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.

The incident occurred on the M25, near junction 14 for the M4.

The driver of the coach, a 78-year-old man, suffered a suspected medical episode and died at the scene despite the efforts of South Central Ambulance Service crews.

Six passengers on the coach - four women in their late teens and two teenage girls - suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Housby, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones and everyone else involved in this road traffic collision.

“It is thought to have been caused by a medical episode and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone with a dash-cam who was in the area just prior to or at the time of the collision to check any footage in case it has captured something that could help our investigation.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220397531."

“Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”