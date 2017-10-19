Cyclist jailed for crashing into four-year-old boy and ‘dragging’ him along Peascod Street

A cyclist who collided with a four-year-old boy ‘at speed’ and dragged him 10 meters along the ground in Peascod Street has been jailed.

At about 8pm on March 31, Richard Manners, of Grendon Green, Stoke-on-Trent, was riding down the pedestrianised, no cycling street in Windsor town centre with the knowledge that the bike’s front brakes were not working.

He rode past a mother and father who were walking behind their four-year-old son and ‘hit the boy at speed’.

The boy’s arm became trapped in the wheel of the bike, causing it to flip over 180 degrees, breaking the youngster’s arm.

The force of the collision caused the bike to drag the boy more than 10 meters along the ground, leaving him with sustained grazes to his face, hands and legs, as well as knocking out one of his teeth.

The 21-year-old cyclist then fled the scene when he was confronted by the boy’s father, who was extremely distressed at his son’s injuries.

Manners was arrested on April 22 and charged on the same day. He pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 9, to one count of causing bodily harm by wilful misconduct when driving, and was sentenced the same day. He was handed a 27-week jail term.

Investigating officer, PC Jessica Barker, said: “This was a very distressing case for the four year-old boy and his parents who had to see the injuries sustained after this collision.

“Manners was riding a bike in a pedestrianised zone, on which he knew the front brakes were not working.

“In addition, only the day before this incident a Police Community Support Officer warned Manners not to ride his bicycle on the pedestrianised area of Peascod Street.

“It is a relief that Manners was given a custodial sentence and I hope this goes some way towards helping the family move on from this incident.”