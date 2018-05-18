Police ask crowds not to throw confetti during the Royal Wedding

11:16AM, Friday 18 May 2018
Police have asked members of the public not to throw confetti or other items at the Royal Wedding.
They’ve said it is in order to ensure the event is a safe and secure occasion for everyone and to help with the clean-up after the wedding.
More than 100,000 people are expected to come to Windsor tomorrow and there will be lots of viewing points where crowds will be able to spot the Royal couple as they pass in the procession.
