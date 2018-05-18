SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 18
17 °C
Sat, 19
20 °C
Sun, 20
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Police ask crowds not to throw confetti during the Royal Wedding

    Grace Witherden

    Police ask crowds not to throw confetti during the Royal Wedding

    Police have asked members of the public not to throw confetti or other items at the Royal Wedding.

    They’ve said it is in order to ensure the event is a safe and secure occasion for everyone and to help with the clean-up after the wedding.

    More than 100,000 people are expected to come to Windsor tomorrow and there will be lots of viewing points where crowds will be able to spot the Royal couple as they pass in the procession.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved