Girl taken to hospital after 'medical episode' in Windsor Leisure Centre

A girl was taken to hospital this afternoon (Sunday) after suffering from a 'medical episode' in the pool at Windsor Leisure Centre — Thames Valley Police have said.

Police officers were called to the leisure centre in Stovell Road at about 2.10pm.

A spokesman for the force said the girl was taken by ambulance to hospital where she is conscious and breathing.

UPDATE 5.19pm

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Tweeted about the incident to say that the girl remains in hospital and is conscious and breathing.

The statement added: "Our thoughts are with the family as well as the staff who dealt with incident. We thank users of the centre for their patience and understanding."