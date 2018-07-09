Donald Trump protest to be held outside Windsor Castle during UK visit

A protest organised for the visit of President Donald Trump has been organised for Windsor on Friday.

Demonstrations of people opposed to the US head of state’s policies are set to take place nationwide during his trip.

Mr Trump is expected to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday, and the protest is due to take place from 2 – 5pm in Peascod Street.

A Facebook page set up for the event says it will be a ‘peaceful celebration of all things good’ and that organisers are working with police to establish how many will attend.

As of this afternoon (Monday), 58 Facebook users have stated they will be going and a further 222 are interested.