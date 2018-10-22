Safety hub launched in Windsor to support vulnerable people at night

A safety hub which will provide support for vulnerable people in and around the town centre at night has been launched in Windsor.

The hub, which will be based at Windsor Baptist Church in Victoria Street, will be open every Friday and Saturday night between 10-3am including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

It was launched on Friday with officers from Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance, charities and Royal Borough councillors.

The facility will enhance the service already being provided by the Windsor Street Angels – who patrol the streets to make sure people have a safe pleasant experience.

In a typical year the Street Angels will help more than 4,000 people and give out 1000 pairs of flip flops and 900 bottles of water.

Any person requiring respite, refuge or first aid will be able to access the support at the hub.

Inspector Louise Warbrick, from the Windsor Neighbourhood team said the hub was a great example of how the police are working with ‘multi-agency partners’ to improve night time safety in Windsor.

She said: “By combining resources all under one roof, we can ensure that those in need receive help while reducing demand for emergency services during peak periods.”

“The facility has been opened ahead of the clocks going back, so that we can support the vulnerable during the cold winter nights ahead.”

Windsor Street Angels co-ordinator, police community support officer David Bullock, said: “The new Safety Hub complements our wonderful team of patrolling volunteers so that we can help even more vulnerable people. The team provides a range of support from supplying water and blankets through to administering first aid or simply allowing people to talk about their problems.

“The Street Angels can often help to calm situations before they escalate and connect people with relevant support agencies when required. For example, the charity, DASH, can offer help and advice for people suffering from domestic abuse, while mentors from Cranstoun empower people to make positive change in their life.