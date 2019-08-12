Plans submitted for new cabins at Legoland Windsor to 'enhance' Christmas event

A proposal to build 15 timber cabins and a new footpath at Legoland Windsor has been submitted to the Royal Borough.

The cabins would be installed within the Pirate Falls area to be used during the Christmas period and "enhance the annual event".

An application submitted by Litchfields on behalf of the theme park states the park runs a Christmas event every year which requires the installation of 12 temporary timber cabins within the ride perimeter of the Dragon Coaster.

After the event these cabins and trackways are removed and stored elsewhere on site.

The application means the cabins would stay up all year and provide a permanent footpath from Knights Kingdom through to the site.

A letter submitted to the council states: "The new cabins will enhance the existing visitor facilities and contribute to maintaining the attractiveness of the park to visitors, ensuring the long term economic and employment benefits to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead".

A spokeswoman from Legoland said: "We are looking at moving the location of our temporary Christmas cabins."

A determination date has not yet been set by the council.