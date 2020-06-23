SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 23
27 °C
Wed, 24
30 °C
Thu, 25
30 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Administrators appointed for Harte and Garter hotel operator

    Harte and Garter Hotel goes into administration

    Harte and Garter Hotel (Photo ref: 131618-7)

    A Windsor hotel will no longer be accepting bookings after the hotel chain which operates it went into administration.

    The Harte and Garter Hotel, which sits opposite Windsor Castle, put a notice up on its website last week.

    It said that Ian Walker and Julie Palmer of Begbies Traynor Group Plc were appointed as administrators of Suite Hospitality Limited - the company which operates it - on Tuesday, June 16.

    It states: "Until such time that we have considered all available options for the business, we will not be taking any further bookings across any of the Group’s Hotels in Windsor, Belper & Exeter. Any future bookings for rooms, weddings or other events are suspended until further notice.”

    Customers who have paid deposits are asked to contact shl@btguk.com for advice.

    Suite Hospitality Limited has been contacted for further information. 

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved