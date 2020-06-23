Administrators appointed for Harte and Garter hotel operator

A Windsor hotel will no longer be accepting bookings after the hotel chain which operates it went into administration.

The Harte and Garter Hotel, which sits opposite Windsor Castle, put a notice up on its website last week.

It said that Ian Walker and Julie Palmer of Begbies Traynor Group Plc were appointed as administrators of Suite Hospitality Limited - the company which operates it - on Tuesday, June 16.

It states: "Until such time that we have considered all available options for the business, we will not be taking any further bookings across any of the Group’s Hotels in Windsor, Belper & Exeter. Any future bookings for rooms, weddings or other events are suspended until further notice.”

Customers who have paid deposits are asked to contact shl@btguk.com for advice.

Suite Hospitality Limited has been contacted for further information.