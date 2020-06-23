Administrators appointed for Harte and Garter hotel operator

01:03PM, Tuesday 23 June 2020
Harte and Garter Hotel (Photo ref: 131618-7)
A Windsor hotel will no longer be accepting bookings after the hotel chain which operates it went into administration.
The Harte and Garter Hotel, which sits opposite Windsor Castle, put a notice up on its website last week.
It said that Ian Walker and Julie Palmer of Begbies Traynor Group Plc were appointed as administrators of Suite Hospitality Limited - the company which operates it - on Tuesday, June 16.
It states: "Until such time that we have considered all available options for the business, we will not be taking any further bookings across any of the Group’s Hotels in Windsor, Belper & Exeter. Any future bookings for rooms, weddings or other events are suspended until further notice.”
Customers who have paid deposits are asked to contact shl@btguk.com for advice.
Suite Hospitality Limited has been contacted for further information.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust was treating around 240 patients for coronavirus last month, a new update has revealed.
Royal Borough residents holding Advantage Cards will be entitled to free parking for three hours from Monday, a council meeting has decided.