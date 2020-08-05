Man banned from Windsor town centre following ‘high-value' bicycle thefts

A man who went on a spree of bicycle thefts armed with bolt croppers has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from entering Windsor town centre.

Police said Ryan Beresford, of Alma Road, showed ‘no regard’ for the owners of the expensive bicycles he poached between June 1 and June 29.

The 35-year-old admitted seven counts of theft of a pedal cycle at a court hearing on July 8.

He appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he received a 20-week suspended prison sentence and was ordered to have drug dependency treatment for six months.

Beresford was also issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order which is in place for five years.

He must not:

Enter Windsor town centre

Be in possession of any wire cutters, bolt croppers, hammers, pliers, spanners, allen keys or screw drivers whilst in any public place within England and Wales except carried for the purpose and in the court of employment

Use or have possession of a pedal cycle, bicycle part or bicycle accessory without valid proof of ownership, such as a receipt

Enter or loiter near any bicycle storage area or cycle rack anywhere within England and Wales, except where legitimately storing or retrieving own bicycle.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Beresford repeatedly stole high-value bicycles from various locations in Windsor.

“He gave no regard to the owners of the bicycles, which for some are an important mode of transport.

“I hope this sentence, and his time on remand, combined with the CBO gives him time to reflect on his actions and reassures the community that Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work hard to bring offenders to justice and put an end to this behaviour.”