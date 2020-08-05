Man banned from Windsor town centre following ‘high-value' bicycle thefts

04:10PM, Wednesday 05 August 2020
A man who went on a spree of bicycle thefts armed with bolt croppers has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from entering Windsor town centre.
Police said Ryan Beresford, of Alma Road, showed ‘no regard’ for the owners of the expensive bicycles he poached between June 1 and June 29.
The 35-year-old admitted seven counts of theft of a pedal cycle at a court hearing on July 8.
He appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he received a 20-week suspended prison sentence and was ordered to have drug dependency treatment for six months.
Beresford was also issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order which is in place for five years.
He must not:
Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Beresford repeatedly stole high-value bicycles from various locations in Windsor.
“He gave no regard to the owners of the bicycles, which for some are an important mode of transport.
“I hope this sentence, and his time on remand, combined with the CBO gives him time to reflect on his actions and reassures the community that Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work hard to bring offenders to justice and put an end to this behaviour.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Parts of the M4 will be closed this weekend for the demolition of the old Monkey Island Lane bridge near Bray, along with other roadworks.
A man from Slough has been jailed for five years and seven months for drug offences. Andre Hackett, 46 of Spackmans Way, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on Friday (July 17).