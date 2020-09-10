The Oxford Blue pub up for sale for £1.5million

The Oxford Blue pub in Crimp Hill is up for sale for £1.5million.

The former fine dining pub and restaurant has been closed since the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, said it presented a 'unique opportunity for a new chef proprietor to acquire a high-end dining venue'.

The Oxford Blue dates back to 1829 when it was opened by Waterloo veteran, Tom Evans of The Royal Horse Guards, also known as ‘The Oxford Blues’.

In 2015 the pub underwent a significant refurbishment which included wholesale replacement of all the plant, machinery and kitchen equipment, an internal reconfiguration, and the external areas were extensively landscaped with the addition of a mature herb garden off the rear terrace.

Ed Bellfield, regional director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale said: “We expect the property to appeal to a wide range of buyers including those looking to purchase a single asset as well as those looking to expand their current portfolio.

"There is significant scope for an experienced owner/operator to benefit from the recent investment in the site and from its unique location close to Windsor and Runnymede."

The Oxford Blue is available on a freehold basis off a guide price of £1.5 million.