The Swan wins Great British Pub award

A Windsor pub is celebrating after winning a Great British Pub award.

The Swan in Clewer Village won in the Keeping the Community Entertained category at the national awards last night (Thursday).

“It’s a recognition of all the hard work that has been put in and the community really does value the pub because people took the time to vote for us,” said Anne Tebbatt, chair of Friends of the Swan group.

Over a 12 week period as pubs remained closed due to Government restrictions, The Swan organised more than 30 online events including bingo, pub quizzes, a book club and sewing group.

It also kept in contact with the community though weekly emails and frequently updated social media pages.

“The one thing that COVID-19 has done is bring communities together across the country and this is an example of that in Windsor,” Anne said.

All winners at the Great British Pub Awards will have access to a £165,000 fund from Coca-Cola to enable them to continue community work and business improvements.

“It’s been great for us to show through the COVID-19 time that the pub was really important to people and we feel that the community has almost come back stronger from lockdown,” Anne added.

On Thursday new Government restrictions were introduced requiring all pubs to close by 10pm and staff and customers must wear masks at all times except when seated.

“We have to hope that our customers are understanding that we have to follow these rules for the good of them and everybody else and also because it’s very important to us that we keep trading,” Anne added.