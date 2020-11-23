New private GP clinic opens in Windsor

A new private GP clinic has opened in Windsor.

Avante@Windsor is based at the Alma Medica health clinic in Alma Road and will offer appointments by telephone, video or in person.

Patients will usually be offered a video or telephone consultation when they first contact the service with appointments either 20 or 40 minutes long.

But if the GP decides a face-to-face examination or test is needed this will either be arranged at the clinic or by sending a health care professional on a home visit.

The clinic is staffed by GPs who also work in the NHS, meaning clinic hours are currently early mornings, evenings and weekends.

Other services on offer include immunisations, travel advice and tests

Dr Oliver Large, co-founder of Avante Health, said: "Avante Health is passionate about offering the very best care we can to our patients.

“We use remote appointments to offer availability that is flexible and convenient to patients and doctors alike, and now we can arrange traditional face-to-face care, whether required or requested."

Appointments are pay-as-you-go or via membership with further details available at www.avantehealth.co.uk.