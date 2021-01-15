Windsor man jailed for paying to live-stream child sex abuse in the Philippines

A 58-year-old man from Windsor has been jailed for more than three years after paying to live-stream the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines.

Officers from the National Crime Agency arrested Gary Green, of Foster Avenue, in October 2017 after an investigation revealed he had made 10 payments worth £219.75 to individuals in the Southeast Asian country to facilitate child sexual abuse.

Three indecent images of children were recovered from his electronic devices, along with multiple online chat logs where Green expressed a sexual interest in children and arranged the live-streams.

Financial data, along with the chat logs, showed that Green paid a woman in the Philippines to view the abuse of a nine-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

When arranging for the abuse to take place, he made specific requests for how it should be carried out, including asking that the girl be penetrated.

Green pleaded guilty to seven counts including attempting to facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and possessing indecent images of children during a court hearing in November.

Yesterday at Reading Crown Court he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

He is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Martin Ludlow from the NCA said: “Green and individuals like him believe they can abuse children from the comfort of their own homes whilst abusers, thousands of miles away are prepared to financially benefit from this horrific abuse.

“Those engaged in the live streaming of child abuse, both in the UK and abroad, are directly responsible for the harm it causes children.

“Live-streaming sex crimes exploits the vulnerable and is a key threat to the UK.

“The Philippines remains a key hub for this type of offending. The NCA works closely with law enforcement partners in-country to combat these heinous crimes and pursue those responsible for facilitating them.”

Child protection charity The Lucy Faithfull Foundation also runs the Stop It Now! helpline – 0808 1000 900 – which offers confidential advice to anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s behaviour towards children. www.lucyfaithfull.org.uk