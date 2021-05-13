Crime round-up: Windsor High Street shop broken into

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

Central Windsor:

Monday, May 10, 9.30am, Windsor High Street. A shop that has been closed for some time was broken into. Entry via forced side window and till forced open. Nothing appears to have been stolen. Ref. No: 43210199389

Eton and Eton Wick: No crime to report.

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green: No crime to report.

Clewer East and Park:

Sunday, May 9, 3.35pm. Theme park car park. A visitor challenged two men acting suspiciously in the car park and they immediately made off. Ref. No: 43210198431

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Monday, May 10, 2.30am, land adjacent to Coppermill Road. Offenders cut the fence letting out the horses. Ref. No; 43210199105

Tuesday, May 11 to Wednesday, May for 6pm on Tuesday to 10.15pm on Wednesday, Horton Road, Datchet. Car window smashed driver side. No search and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210203081

Tuesday, May 11, early hours. Coppermill Road, Wraysbury. Man caught on video doorbell, walking along the road trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43210201414.

Wednesday, May 12, 3.15am, Montagu Road, Datchet. White Ford Transit recovery vehicle, index YC ** PVY, stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43210203188

Old Windsor: No crime to report.

Sunningdale: No crime to report.

Sunninghill: No crime to report.

Ascot and South Ascot: No crime to report.

North Ascot:

Tuesday, May 11, 9.30-10.15pm, Ascot Towers, Windsor Road. Entry via ground floor bedroom window left open on a latch. Tidy search of the bedroom. Jewellery boxes and contents stolen. Ref. No: 43210202840 2.

Empty apartment broken into and searched – nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210203432