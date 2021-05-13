Crime round-up: Windsor High Street shop broken into

03:46PM, Thursday 13 May 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Windsor in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org
All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts.
Central Windsor:
Monday, May 10, 9.30am, Windsor High Street. A shop that has been closed for some time was broken into. Entry via forced side window and till forced open. Nothing appears to have been stolen. Ref. No: 43210199389
Eton and Eton Wick: No crime to report.
Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green: No crime to report.
Clewer East and Park:
Sunday, May 9, 3.35pm. Theme park car park. A visitor challenged two men acting suspiciously in the car park and they immediately made off. Ref. No: 43210198431
Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:
Monday, May 10, 2.30am, land adjacent to Coppermill Road. Offenders cut the fence letting out the horses. Ref. No; 43210199105
Tuesday, May 11 to Wednesday, May for 6pm on Tuesday to 10.15pm on Wednesday, Horton Road, Datchet. Car window smashed driver side. No search and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210203081
Tuesday, May 11, early hours. Coppermill Road, Wraysbury. Man caught on video doorbell, walking along the road trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43210201414.
Wednesday, May 12, 3.15am, Montagu Road, Datchet. White Ford Transit recovery vehicle, index YC ** PVY, stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43210203188
Old Windsor: No crime to report.
Sunningdale: No crime to report.
Sunninghill: No crime to report.
Ascot and South Ascot: No crime to report.
North Ascot:
Tuesday, May 11, 9.30-10.15pm, Ascot Towers, Windsor Road. Entry via ground floor bedroom window left open on a latch. Tidy search of the bedroom. Jewellery boxes and contents stolen. Ref. No: 43210202840 2.
Empty apartment broken into and searched – nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210203432
