Harte and Garter hotel to 'remain empty' for rest of the year

There are 'no current plans' for the closed down Harte and Garter in Windsor as it will remain empty for the rest of the year waiting for a new owner.

In July 2020, around 25 staff members were given the devastating news they were made redundant as the administrators, Begbies Traynor Ltd, handed control of the building’s future back to the site’s landlords at the Crown Estate.

Like other businesses at that time, the owners of the prestigious hotel near Windsor Castle, Suite Hospitality Ltd, succumbed to financial pressures caused by lockdown.

Now that it has been a year since the news, many have hoped another hotel chain will step in or if the Crown Estate will reveal any future plans for the hotel.

At a Windsor Town Forum on Tuesday, July 13, Windsor town manager Paul Roach, who was not present, gave a small written update statement to members.

He said: “During our last update briefing with the owners, there were no current plans in place for the property for the rest of this year.

“There had been a number of issues outstanding with the last owners which has extended this period, but this has now been completed.

“We are awaiting to hear confirmation from the Ivy as to whether they will retain an interest in the property until a new owner has been found.”

The Ivy is a restaurant that serves British brasserie below the Harte and Garter.

Speaking at the forum, independent councillor Neil Knowles (Old Windsor) wondered if there were any plans beyond this year for the hotel to bounce back.

The lead member for Windsor, councillor Samantha Rayner (Con: Eton & Castle), responded: “That is owned by the Crown Estate and they’re in the process of trying to market it as soon as possible.

“I think really we’re in the hands of what they can do and what the outcome is – but it is a very impressive building and a very important building to Windsor, and we do hope there is a bounce back.”