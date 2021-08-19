Christmas light trail to open at Windsor Great Park this winter

A new Christmas light trail will open at Windsor Great Park in November, run by the same events company behind Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.

Windsor Great Park Illuminated will dazzle visitors with thousands of lights, lasers, projections and holograms creating an 'enchanting experience' for visitors.

The trail, produced by IMG, will feature a field of lights that will extend more than 1,400 square metres, fountains of projected flowers and holograms of woodland creatures.

The trail will also take visitors through a dreamlike laser-scape amongst the trees, a cathedral of light, and an ethereal ship in recognition of Britain's naval past.

There will also be cosy teepee rest spots, food stalls and mulled wine.

A spokesman said: "From the entrance located in the Savill Garden car park to the very end of the trail, Windsor Great Park Illuminated promises to be the perfect evening out; a wondrous encounter that will bring people together after an especially difficult period, at this magical time of year."

The organisers added that the light path will be run in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and there will be regular cleaning of touch points and hand sanitisation stations with a timed entry system.

The event will run from Thursday, November 18 until Sunday, January 9. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

The first entry will be 4.30pm and it will run until 10pm.

It will cost £21.45 for an adult ticket, £13.20 for a children and family tickets from £62.70.

Visit www.windsorilluminated.com