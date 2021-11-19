Troops complete 100km round-trip to Windsor for Armistice

On Armistice Day (November 11) a group of army personnel from the Irish Guards in Aldershot began a 100km walk in 36 hours to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

The group began by laying a wreath at the Irish Guards Memorial at Copper House in Windsor.

They then took the Thames path to Westminster before then returning to the town, completing the 100km trek in just 28 hours.

Windsor is a symbolic starting point for the 1st Battalion Irish Guards because it is one of the Foot Guards regiments of the British Army whose soldiers protect the Royal Family.

Lance Corporal Joshua Pickman led the group alongside Captain Michelle Slade-Jones, Lance Sergeant Phillip English, Corporal Ellen Taylor, and Guardsman Jake Sexton, who together walked nearly two and half-marathons as part of the fundraiser.

Like many other military serving personnel, in the last year Lance Corporal Joshua Pickman has been involved in the country’s COVID-19 efforts.

As a combat medical technician, he has been delivering COVID vaccine rollouts as well as working long shifts on hospital wards providing care to patients.

Alex Owen, head of armed forces marketing at the Royal British Legion, said:

“The Royal British Legion is incredibly grateful to Josh and the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for taking on this immense fundraiser for the Royal British Legion.

“As the RBL marks its centenary year, we’re reflecting on the fact that we couldn’t have supported the armed forces community as we have done over the last 100 years without the tireless efforts of such fundraisers.

“We’re so grateful to and proud of the group taking on the challenge over Remembrance weekend.”