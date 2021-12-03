Windsor restaurant voted 'Best American BBQ Smokehouse' at awards

A Windsor restaurant has won big at a culinary awards contest by taking home the prize for the 'Best American BBQ Smokehouse'.

Bluegrass BBQ Smokehouse, based in Castle Hill, won the accolade at the LUXLife Food and Drink Awards 2021.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the awards have been run to honour hospitality venues which 'strive to offer the best products, services, and experiences to their customers'.

Bluegrass - which has two more locations in High Wycombe, Reading, Brighton and Hove - also won at LUXLife's Global Hospitality awards last year.

The restaurant offers its customers options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including favourites such as the smoked brisket, ribs and a range of burger options.

It also sells imported traditional American drinks and desserts, such as ice cream sundaes and cream soda.

Exclusive areas and floors can also be booked for large groups, including the secret 'Den' floor which offers views of Windsor Castle.

Bluegrass is also about to launch its three for £15 weekday menu, which will be available for customers daily until 5pm.

LUXLife said: "In an industry that is constantly evolving and adapting to meet the needs and tastes of a diverse audience, an emphasis on innovation and quality is crucial.

"As the Food & Drink Awards enter a new year, we will ensure that we continue to applaud those who bring new, exciting ideas to the table and work hard to offer the highest levels of customer service available."