Man sentenced for keeping 'shocking' quantity of weapons

A man has been sentenced to three months in prison after police found a cache of weapons and drugs in his vehicle in Windsor.

Luke Tran, aged 30, of Evergreen Way, Hayes, was stopped by officers on patrol at Windsor Leisure Centre car park on June 11.

Officers saw that he had cannabis in his possession and detained him for a search.

They found a larger amount of cannabis in his nearby vehicle, as well as a number of bladed weapons, an extendable baton and a knuckleduster.

Tran pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of a weapon in a public place and one count of possession of a class B drug.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday (December 3) to a total of three months’ imprisonment suspended for two years.

Tran was also ordered to carry out 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“I was shocked to see the amount of weapons Tran had in his vehicle.

“I am glad that they have been taken off the street and there is no risk of them being used to do violence or threaten harm.

“Tackling knife crime remains one of Thames Valley Police’s priorities and our officers will work ceaselessly to stamp it out.

“I hope that this sends a message to others that carrying knives in public will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley.”