St George’s Chapel Choir accepting young female voices for first time

The choir of St George’s Chapel has announced that it will be accepting female voices for the first time in its history.

By September 2023, girls and boys will be singing together as choristers in the renowned Chapel Choir.

It comes following the appointment of the Chapel’s first female lay clerk in November last year.

All choristers are admitted by audition and are educated as boarders at the private St George’s School, Windsor Castle.

During a typical week, the choristers sing up to seven services and rehearse each weekday morning under the director of music, James Vivian.

He said: “The choristers, who sing alongside top adult professional singers, perform music from many centuries and work daily to develop their musical skills. I am absolutely delighted that this opportunity is being extended to girls.”

The Dean of Windsor, Reverend David Conner, added: “For several years now the Dean and Canons have been committed to the inclusion of female voices within our choir.

“Now, by opening up choristerships to girls as well as boys, we firmly believe that this will broaden and enhance our musical tradition.”

Families of potential chorister candidates should contact music@stgeorges-windsor.org