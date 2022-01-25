Lifelong Windsor resident celebrates 100th birthday

A lifelong Windsor resident celebrated her 100th birthday this month and was joined by close family and friends to mark the occasion with a tea party.

Barbara Wise resides at the Dedworth Manor Farm House sheltered housing facility, having lived and worked in the Windsor area during all of her century-long life.

Born in 1922, she celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, January 13 and received the traditional card from The Queen.

Barbara was raised in the now demolished section of Oxford Road, Barbara left school in 1936 and joined the Royal Albert Laundry in St. Leonards Road.

During the Second World War, in addition to her daytime duties, she was employed at night in fire watching during the Blitz, and remembers bombs falling in Duke Street and the Dedworth refuse facility.

Barbara married in 1941 and gave birth to two sons.

After the war, she was employed in various retail and customer-facing roles including the ABC bakery in Thames Street followed by the World Stores in Peascod Street.