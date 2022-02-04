Crime round-up: Thieves try to grab delivery moped

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Windsor:

Monday, January 31, Monday 1am, Oxford Road east. A witness saw a man attempting to cut the chain from a delivery moped. They shouted and the man left. Ref. No: 432200245081

Monday, January 31, 6pm– Tuesday, February 1, 8am, Frances Road. Car badly vandalised and keyed. Ref. No: 43220046864

Eton & Eton Wick:

Friday, January 28, midnight-10am, Sheepcote Road, Eton Wick. Criminal damage to a car. Ref. No: 43220040898



Clewer, Dedworth & Oakley Green:

Monday, January 31, 9.20am-12.30pm, Wood Close. Garage block break and a bike stolen. A grey mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220045975 This is a neighbour of a report on Monday of a garage break where 3 bikes were stolen.

Monday, January 31, 3am, Redford Road. The owner saw their security lights come on. In the morning, they found they had been smashed. Ref. No: 43220045538

Monday, January 31, 11.30am, Maidenhead Road. A workman cutting a hedge left his van unlocked nearby. He heard one of the doors closing and saw a youth running away with his tablet. No reference number provided.

Clewer East and Park:

Wednesday, February 2, 6-8.20pm, Clewer Hill Road. Bike stored in a corridor in flats stolen. A black & white man’s racing bike. Ref. No: 43220050708



Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Friday, January 28, 0.30am, Wraysbury Road, Wraysbury. Van break. The owner was asleep and heard their van alarm sounded. They went to investigate and found a hole in the sliding door beside the lock. Nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220040711

Saturday, January 29, 11am, / 12pm, The Avenue, Datchet. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 432200242851

Sunningdale:

Tuesday, February 1, 4pm – Friday, February 4, 8am, Hamilton Drive. House being renovated. Tools stolen. Ref. No: 43220049069

No crime to report in Ascot & South Ascot, North Ascot, Sunninghill and Old Windsor.