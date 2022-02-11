Windsor bus company unveils Platinum Jubilee livery

A bus operator in Windsor is set to patriotically mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Reading Buses unveiled a 76-seater Platinum Jubilee double decker bus on Sunday, February 6 which will grace the streets across the town as the Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses chief executive officer, said: “We are unveiling a bus to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in a similar way to the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago.

“The design uses the official emblem which was created specially for the Platinum Jubilee event by Edward Roberts, a 19-year-old student at the University of Leeds. It sits on our silver livery for use on any route.

“This is such a monumental occasion that we eagerly want to celebrate. The bus will appear on our high-profile Green Line 702 service which passes Windsor Castle and also runs into London very near to Buckingham Palace.

“So, we want to share the joy of this special year and we are delighted that the official emblem is available for use for all activities associated with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”