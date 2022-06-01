Full list of road closures in Windsor and Slough for Platinum Jubilee

12:40PM, Wednesday 01 June 2022
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across Windsor, Slough and the surrounding areas, bringing with them a series of road closures.
Earlier this year, councils in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire opened applications for residents to temporarily close their roads to allow a street party to take place safely.
Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of all the road closures listed on one.network planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend:
Ascot
Slough
Windsor
For a full list of closures in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas, click here.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Closures are planned on the M4 between Langley and the M25 this weekend for smart motorway works.
More closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the smart motorway project.
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.