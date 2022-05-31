Full list of road closures for Platinum Jubilee weekend

More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
Earlier this year, councils in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire opened applications for residents to temporarily close their roads to allow a street party to take place safely.
Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of all the road closures listed on one.network planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend:
Maidenhead and the surrounding areas
- All Saints Avenue, Thursday, June 2, 1pm to 8pm
- Allenby Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 7pm
- Alwyn Road, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 3.30pm
- Birdwood Road, Friday, June 3, 11am to 8pm
- Boyn Valley Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 6pm
- Burchetts Green Road, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 10pm
- Camden Road, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 8pm
- Camley Gardens, Friday, June 3, 1pm to 6pm
- Cannon Court Road, Sunday, June 5, 8.30am to 9pm
- College Avenue, Thursday, June 2, 2pm to 10pm
- Cookham High Street, Sunday, June 5, 8am to 6pm
- Court Drive, Friday, June 3, 2pm to 6pm
- Courthouse Road, Friday, June 3, 9am to 8pm
- Cranbrook Drive, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 7pm
- Cromwell Road, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 10pm
- Edith Road, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 8pm
- Fifield Road, Sunday, June 5, 11.30am to 6.30pm
- Fishery Road, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 10pm
- Havelock Crescent, Friday, June 3, 9am to 8pm
- Hurley High Street, Sunday, June 5, 7am to 6pm
- Highfield Road, Friday, June 3, 10am to 10pm
- Holyport Street, Sunday, June 5, 12pm to 4.30pm
- Keble Road, Saturday, June 4, 12pm to 10pm
- Kennedy Close, Thursday, June 2, 12pm to 8pm
- Kingswood Court, Saturday, June 4, 11am to 10pm
- Lyndhurst Avenue, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 7pm
- Mallow Park, Saturday, June 4, 10am to 10pm
- Mossy Vale, Sunday, June 5, 9.30am to 8pm
- Norfolk Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 4pm
- Powney Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 6pm
- Rutland Place, Sunday, June 5, 8am to 7pm
- Summerleaze Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 6pm
- Talbots Drive, Sunday, June 5, 3pm to 9pm
- The Crescent, Sunday, June 5, 9am to 8pm
- Westmorland Road, Friday, June 3, 11am to 6pm
Marlow
- Hillside Road, Sunday, June 5, 1pm to 8pm
- Lock Road, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 11pm
- Southview Road, Sunday, June 5, 10.30am to 8.30pm
- Westwood Drive, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 10pm
Wooburn and Bourne End
- Furlong Road, Sunday, June 5, 10am to 4pm
- Harvest Hill, Sunday, June 5, 11am to 5pm
- Wharf Lane, Saturday, June 4, 2pm to 8pm
- Wooburn Town, Sunday, June 5, 8am to 12am