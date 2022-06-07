Windsor care home transformed into Buckingham Palace for Jubilee

Residents at Mountbatten Grange care home in Windsor received the royal treatment when they woke up to find their care home had been transformed into Buckingham Palace.

After being told in the morning to ‘dress to impress’ for a special surprise, residents were greeted by team members dressed as the Queen’s Guard, before being led down the newly laid red carpet for a royal knees-up.

The surprise came as the home geared up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, an exciting milestone for residents, some of whom worked at Windsor Castle in their younger years.

Residents were ‘amazed’ to discover the home had been transformed with red drapes, royal portraits, a fireplace, and lavish decorations – with a giant throne taking centre stage for residents to be crowned royalty for a day.

The home’s head chef, Mohamed Taghouti, then prepared a fancy afternoon tea of sandwiches, cakes and scones.

Keen for residents to experience a true taste of palace life, the home also welcomed the famed Marcel Le Corgi, a real-life Pembroke Welsh corgi.

Ninety-eight-year-old resident Kathleen Lewis said: “We knew nothing about what was going on – it was all done so secretly. I thought it was fantastic. It was quite a surprise.

Eighty-eight-year-old Jim Mundy added: “It was great fun and very well organised. I thoroughly enjoyed it! I’d like to see the Queen live until the age of 100.”

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, said:

“We have many royalists living here, especially being so close to Windsor Castle, and knew how keen they would be to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, which is why we decided to celebrate in style.

“We had so much fun, and we’re already planning our next big surprise for residents to enjoy.

“Just like the jubilee, this was certainly a memorable day and one which we will remember for many years to come.”