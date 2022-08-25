Crime round-up: Expensive electronics stolen in two walk-in thefts in Eton

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts.

Windsor Central:

Monday, August 22, 2-4.45pm, station car park, Thames Street. Car entered by unknown means and boot targeted. Suitcase and two backpacks containing paperwork and passports stolen. Ref. No: 43220376933

Monday, August 22, 7-10pm, Leisure Pool car park. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220378970

Eton and Eton Wick:

Monday, August 22, 1.10pm, Baldwin Shore. Walk-in theft. Someone walked into the accommodation and stole two mobile phones and a wallet. Ref. No: 43220376388

Monday, August 22, 4.45pm, to 6pm, High Street, Eton. Business burglary. Walk-in theft. Offender walked into the property and stole a laptop. Ref. No: 43220376893

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Sunday, August 21, 2pm to Tuesday, August 23, 8am, Westmead. Catalytic converter stolen from under a Honda Jazz. Ref. No: 43220378386

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Monday, August 22, 4.30pm, Windsor Road, Wraysbury. Burglary. Entry through forced rear patio doors, smashed with a crowbar. Untidy search of the whole house. Wedding ring and cash stolen. Ref. No: 43220377040

Sunningdale:

Friday, August 19, 11.20pm, Rise Road. Burglary. The owners returned to see the lights on inside the house and disturbed three men inside their home who were searching the living room. The men immediately ran out, jumped into a waiting silver Audi estate and drove off towards London. Entry via a front window left unsecure. Untidy search of the whole house. Not yet known if anything taken. Ref. No: 43220372643

Tuesday, August 23, 2.10am, Burleigh Road. Black Audi RS6 V8 Quattro, index RE ** EVP stolen from outside a house. The owner was awoken when they heard the car start up and drive away. Ref. No: 43220377500

No crime to report in Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot, North Ascot, Old Windsor, or Clewer East and Park.