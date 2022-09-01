Crime round-up: 'Suspicious' doctor makes unexpected house call in Wraysbury

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Windsor Central:

Thursday, August 25, River Street. A member of the public reported a car with its rear windscreen smashed. Ref. No: 43220382027



Eton and Eton Wick:

Thursday, August 25, 8.30am-4.15pm, Meadow Lane, Eton. Car front passenger window smashed – AirPods, clothing, keys, debit and credit cards stolen – and used. Ref. No: 43220382334

Police remind residents that AirPods can be tracked, just like phones and laptops.

Clewer East and Park:

Wednesday, August 24, 8.30am, to Thursday, August 25, 7.30am, Fountain Gardens. Black Audi A5, index RO ** FCZ stolen from outside a property. Ref. No: 43220381346

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Thursday, August 25, 9.25am, Acacia Avenue, Wraysbury. An individual came to someone’s door, claiming to be a doctor. He said the doctor’s surgery had sent him and he needed to enter the house to see an elderly resident who lived there.

He did have some personal details. He had NHS logos on his car and was wearing PPE overalls, mask and a briefcase and looked to be around 55 with a laptop and glasses.

The occupants were ‘very surprised’ as the elderly person who lives there is ‘relatively healthy and this was not expected.’

On further discussion with him, he looked confused and explained there must be some kind of mix up with the arranging of appointments and left.

The resident then called their doctors surgery and were told they would never send someone to the house, except under very specific circumstances.

Both the surgery and the 111 number recommended they should report to the police.

Police would like to know if anyone else received such a visit. Ref. No: 43220381963

Wednesday, August 24, 7am to Thursday, August 25, 7am, The Green, Wraysbury. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220381721

Thursday, August 25, 12am-11.35am, Mafeking Road, Wraysbury. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220381746

No crime to report in Old Windsor, Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot, and North Ascot.