Cyclist who rode into horse at Windsor Triathlon convicted

A cyclist who rode into a horse during the Royal Windsor Triathlon has been convicted of riding without reasonable consideration.

The footage, which went viral after being released on Facebook by the hose rider, showed a cyclist attempting to overtake the horse, before colliding into its side on June 17.

Iain Plumb, of Chaucer Road, Crowthorne, was found guilty following a trial at Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday (Jan 21).

The 32-year-old was voluntarily interviewed on October 10 and charged with the offence on October 20.

The court ordered Plumb to pay costs of £926.

Investigating officer, PC Peter Dorling of the Investigation Hub, said: “This conviction relates to an incident at Windsor Triathlon on 17 June last year.

“Plumb was competing in the event, when he attempted to undertake a horse and horse rider in Oakley Green Road, Dedworth.

“While attempting this manoeuvre Plumb cycled into the horse, causing it to bolt, and thus putting other road users in danger.

“The horse rider, a 29-year-old woman, sustained bruising to her ankle, and thankfully the horse was not injured.

“Plumb’s cycling fell well below what is expected for a cyclist and I am glad he has been convicted for his offence.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been helpful in assisting with the investigation.”

In July triathlon organisers, Human Race Events, said a cyclist had been banned for life from future events and a second cyclist had been handed a 12-month ban from it's races following an investigation.