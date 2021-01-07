Future seasons of Netflix's Bridgerton could be shot near Ascot

Future seasons of hit Netflix drama Bridgerton could be filmed near Ascot after a planning application was submitted to build a film set in Sunninghill Park.

The application, submitted in December, seeks to build a temporary film set that would stand for five years, enabling producers to film ‘six or seven’ series of the popular period drama.

The location, on the western side of the park, is close to Royal Ascot Golf Club and near Wood End.

The application promises to boost the local economy by utilising hotels and other accommodation in the area and sourcing timber from local suppliers.

Despite this, the plans have received a number of letters of objection from nearby residents and Sunninghill and Ascot parish council.

The parish council said: “The applicant has significantly underestimated the harm the development and its accesses will do to the green belt, biodiversity and users of the popular footpaths affected by the proposals.

“We are concerned that if permission is granted the site will be used as a filming facility for many years thereafter."

According to the applicant, the site would be in use for six to eight weeks a year, and includes 150 car parking spaces and 15 spaces for larger vehicles.

Planning drawings show that the set would be built to mimic a Mayfair Street, including three houses (Bridgerton House, Featherington House and Sharma House), a modiste, tea house and a back alleyway.

The planning statement adds that when in use, up to 150 people would be on-site at a time.

Residents also objected to the impact the development would have on traffic in the area and the effect it would have on wildlife and biodiversity.

One neighbour said: “Access to the site will bring a great many vehicles onto what is currently a beautiful and peaceful area of land, used by a lot of walkers.

“The proposed site will have an awful building because the film set will create the image of a town within, but the exterior view will have clutter and scaffolding.”

The planning statement says: “In this case, significant economic benefits sufficient to outweigh any harm to the green belt exist,

“Overall the film use will have a significant economic and financial impact on the local area.

“It is considered that this should weigh heavily in favour of the scheme.”

To view the application visit publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk and use reference 20/02574