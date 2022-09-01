Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum to launch new programme of dialogues

Following a three-year break the Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) is set to launch a new programme of its dialogues.

The four events each focus on a different topic, with the first being ‘What brings true happiness?’, which will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at Maidenhead Synagogue.

The event is free and will run from 7pm to 8.30pm and include refreshments.

It will give each person the chance to contribute to the discussion.

WAMCF trustee Paul Samuels said: “Dialogue is a form of communications that builds respect between people.”

For more information and to find dates for the other three dialogues visit the WAMCF website at www.wamcf.org