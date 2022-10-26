Boom boom time for pantomime at Theatre Royal Windsor

The cast for this year’s Christmas pantomime at Theatre Royal Windsor has been revealed with some familiar faces set to light up the stage.

Audiences will be treated to a traditional combination of comedy capers, dazzling dancers, colourful costumes and a little bit of fairy magic in Sleeping Beauty.

The calamitous comic Kevin Cruise, brainchild of entertainer and Royal Borough resident Martin Cabble-Reid, will appear as Chester the Jester while Steven Blakeley takes on the role of Nurse Nellie.

The pair have formed a formidable partnership on stage with 2022 set to be their 13th year performing together.

Britain’s most lovable fox, Basil Brush, is also primed to bring his own taste of chaos, humour and anarchy to proceedings.

Basil has been captivating audiences for more than 50 years and can be sure to deliver a sense of mayhem while never missing an opportunity for a Boom! Boom!

Anita Harris continues her remarkable entertainment career by taking the role of Carabosse in this year’s production.

Anita has worked on numerous pantomimes over the years including Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington and remains a fans’ favourite at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Elizabeth Carter will be hoping to sprinkle some fairy dust on the show in her role as Fairy Sunbeam.

Lauren Lane also makes her professional debut as Princess Aurora (Beauty) after graduating from the Italia Conti Academy last year.

Sleeping Beauty will be the 84th pantomime performed at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Performances will take place from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, January 8.

See theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk for details.