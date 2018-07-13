SITE INDEX

    • AS IT HAPPENS: Donald Trump's visit to Windsor

    President Donald Trump is expected to meet the Queen later today. Here are live updates from Windsor

    Grace Witherden

    18:25pm: Thames Valley Police has confirmed there were 300 spectators and protesters in Windsor today

    18:00pm: Great shot. 

    17:33pm: Some pictures from our photographer Ian Longthorne

    17:18pm: Mounted police are patrolling the streets of Windsor

    17:12pm: The Queen, President Trump and the First Lady will now have tea. 

    17:04pm: The Queen will now inspect the front rank of the Guard. 

    17:02pm: The Queen shares a handshake with the President and the First Lady.

    The band will now play the American National Anthem

    17:00pm: The Queen has met three other Presidents at Windsor Castle.

    16:55pm: The President has arrived! 

    16:49pm: The Queen is wearing bright blue today. 

    16:42pm: The band marches into the Quadrangle.

    16:30pm: Actress Emma Kennedy who is at the protest has claimed she was threatened by a pro-Trump supporter. She said she has reported the incident to the police.

    16:31pm: Reporter David Lee is in position at the Quadrangle where the President will meet the Queen. 

    16:09pm: Still waiting for Trump 

    15:47pm: The megaphone is out.

    15:18pm: Photographer Ian Longthorne has been taking pictures of the crowd 

    15:13pm: We've found some pro-Trump supporters

    15:00pm: The President has now left Chequers and is on route to Windsor to meet the Queen.

    14:36pm: Labour MP for Slough Tan Dhesi is at the protest in Windsor. When asked why he felt it was important to come down he said: "Today we want to show people that Love trumps hate.

    I'ts not a protest against the American people. This is about shared values."

    14:26pm: Crowds are building outside the castle.

    14:13pm: Express reporter David Lee is speaking to protesters outside Windsor Castle.

    14:11pm: Windsor is ready for Donald Trump 

    14:10pm: The Queen is due to meet US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle today 

    Her Majesty will welcome the President and First Lady Melania Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle.

    A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played.

    President Trump will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. He will then join the Queen for tea with the First Lady.

    The Queen has met 11 out of 12 serving US Presidents during her reign.

    Outside the castle, peaceful protests have been planned against the visit of the former reality television star.

    More than 100 people are expected to gather at the top of Peascod Street for a ‘Love trumps Trump’ demonstration.

    Slough MP Tan Dhesi and actress Emma Kennedy will be speaking at the event,with buskers and musicians also planned.

    Jo Smith, co-organiser of the protest, said: “We just felt that it was important that we let it be known that his values are not the values that most British people share. I generally think that we are an inclusive, tolerant country and we respect each other and that’s not what we’ve seen from President Trump.”

    The mother-of-two, from Maidenhead, urged people to show their dissatisfaction in a funny and peaceful manner.

    She added: “We’re telling people that they are very much welcome to help us as long as it’s peaceful and in line with our values.”

    Mr Trump’s two-day trip to the UK has been described as a working visit rather than an official state visit.

    A petition against the controversial President making a state visit to the country received more than 1.8million signatures last year.

