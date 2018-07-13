AS IT HAPPENS: Donald Trump's visit to Windsor

18:25pm: Thames Valley Police has confirmed there were 300 spectators and protesters in Windsor today

We had about 300 spectators and protestors in Windsor today. The visit of President Trump passed off peacefully with no arrests. All road closures have now been removed. Thank you to all in Windsor today for your support and patience. @RBWM — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) 13 July 2018

18:00pm: Great shot.

After the Inspection of the Guard The President and First Lady joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle. @POTUS @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/LVeom2qhag — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 13 July 2018

17:33pm: Some pictures from our photographer Ian Longthorne

17:18pm: Mounted police are patrolling the streets of Windsor

Great to see mounted police today in Windsor for #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/u7pefHcItE — Cllr Samantha Rayner (@samanthajrayner) 13 July 2018

17:12pm: The Queen, President Trump and the First Lady will now have tea.

17:04pm: The Queen will now inspect the front rank of the Guard.

A real sense of history unfolding here as President Trump greets the Queen for the first time at Windsor Castle. #TrumpUkVisit pic.twitter.com/daFOOSTZcq — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 13 July 2018

The Queen and the President inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards. pic.twitter.com/bqQPZPqM0W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 13 July 2018

17:02pm: The Queen shares a handshake with the President and the First Lady.

The band will now play the American National Anthem

17:00pm: The Queen has met three other Presidents at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty has received three other Presidents of the United States at Windsor in recent times. In 1982 President Reagan and Mrs Reagan visited the Castle. pic.twitter.com/beNjQQON9m — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 13 July 2018

16:55pm: The President has arrived!

16:49pm: The Queen is wearing bright blue today.

16:42pm: The band marches into the Quadrangle.

Up on the castle walls with @ExpressSeries Main man @IanLongthorne Donald Trump arriving in T-minus 20 minutes. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/jUZacJYWsY — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 13 July 2018

16:30pm: Actress Emma Kennedy who is at the protest has claimed she was threatened by a pro-Trump supporter. She said she has reported the incident to the police.

Five minutes at Windsor and a Pro Trump supporter has just come up to me and said “if I had bullets in my camera I’d deal with you” Reported to police. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) 13 July 2018

16:31pm: Reporter David Lee is in position at the Quadrangle where the President will meet the Queen.

16:09pm: Still waiting for Trump

15:47pm: The megaphone is out.

Slough MP @TanDhesi addressing the crowds outside Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/00igZA38Dq — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 13 July 2018

15:18pm: Photographer Ian Longthorne has been taking pictures of the crowd

15:13pm: We've found some pro-Trump supporters

Pro-Trump supporters located. This pair travelled down from Nottingham to back the US President. They said Britain needs a Trump figure to protect the ‘indigenous people’. pic.twitter.com/tPHPkvEscM — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 13 July 2018

15:00pm: The President has now left Chequers and is on route to Windsor to meet the Queen.

14:36pm: Labour MP for Slough Tan Dhesi is at the protest in Windsor. When asked why he felt it was important to come down he said: "Today we want to show people that Love trumps hate.

I'ts not a protest against the American people. This is about shared values."

14:26pm: Crowds are building outside the castle.

14:13pm: Express reporter David Lee is speaking to protesters outside Windsor Castle.

Protestors welcoming the arrival of the Donald in Windsor. As you’d expect, it’s all very civilised at the moment. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/u6v8HnnYWT — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) 13 July 2018

14:11pm: Windsor is ready for Donald Trump

14:10pm: The Queen is due to meet US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle today

Her Majesty will welcome the President and First Lady Melania Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle.

A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played.

President Trump will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. He will then join the Queen for tea with the First Lady.

The Queen has met 11 out of 12 serving US Presidents during her reign.

Outside the castle, peaceful protests have been planned against the visit of the former reality television star.

More than 100 people are expected to gather at the top of Peascod Street for a ‘Love trumps Trump’ demonstration.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi and actress Emma Kennedy will be speaking at the event,with buskers and musicians also planned.

Jo Smith, co-organiser of the protest, said: “We just felt that it was important that we let it be known that his values are not the values that most British people share. I generally think that we are an inclusive, tolerant country and we respect each other and that’s not what we’ve seen from President Trump.”

The mother-of-two, from Maidenhead, urged people to show their dissatisfaction in a funny and peaceful manner.

She added: “We’re telling people that they are very much welcome to help us as long as it’s peaceful and in line with our values.”

Mr Trump’s two-day trip to the UK has been described as a working visit rather than an official state visit.

A petition against the controversial President making a state visit to the country received more than 1.8million signatures last year.