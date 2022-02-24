Windsor Leisure Centre unveils new 'Tornado' waterslide

Windsor Leisure Centre has officially opened its new ‘Tornado’ slide following a £550,000 investment.

The feature is the latest addition in a series of new product launches at the Stovell Road site, with the cash coming via a capital investment from the council.

It now boasts three types of slides as well as water rapids, water cannons, water features for young children as well as the Windsor waves attraction.

The Leisure Focus Trust – which runs the leisure centre – has also invested in a new catering offer, with The Avenue restaurant opening to the public last weekend.

In addition, a new suite of life fitness indoor cycles was also provided at the centre for indoor cycling enthusiasts.

Leisure Focus chief executive Mark Camp-Overy said: “After a difficult period for the industry, it is great to see the leisure centres in the Royal Borough full with activity once again. The new speed flume, with its integrated light design, is the latest addition to the leisure pool experience at Windsor.

“Leisure services play a vital role in helping people of all ages within our communities stay healthy and active and this has taken on added importance as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a not-for-profit charitable organisation, Leisure Focus has been established to work with local communities, supporting clubs, organisations and individuals to achieve their sporting and lifestyle goals.”

Councillor Ross McWilliams, the council’s lead member for leisure services, added: “The Royal Borough has invested in providing this fun and fantastic new facility, which adds to the wider expanded offer at Windsor Leisure Centre.

“The opening of the slide during the school holidays is most timely and I’m sure it will prove to be popular with families and encourage even more people to get active in the leisure pool.”

For more information , visit leisurefocus.org.uk or download the Leisure Focus app.