Fitness and good-deeds group take a run at the cost of living crisis

A group that combines good deeds with exercise is preparing to take part in a large campaign to support 2,000 older people and community organisations amid the cost-of-living crisis.

GoodGym combines jogging for fitness with community-minded projects, such as restorations, litter picks or other voluntary work – and also arranges for DBS-checked members to visit, help and provide companionship to older people battling isolation.

The Windsor and Maidenhead branch was set up in 2020 and now has 120 members, with more pitching in now and then on a number of local projects.

Recently, this has included clearing algae blooms from Maidenhead’s waterways, helping out at Maidenhead’s foodbank and sorting out donated school uniforms at Boyne Hill Infant School.

Since launch, GoodGym Windsor & Maidenhead has done 58 missions to support isolated older people – around 30 of them.

This includes social visits as well as helping with practical tasks like collecting prescriptions or sorting paperwork.

The Windsor & Maidenhead GoodGym branch is now looking for organisations and older people to support for GoodGym’s nationwide Power the Good campaign, tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

It has identified about 75 different local charitable groups, as well as dozens of older people, to help this autumn.

Among these are schools, the Magpies and the NHS social prescribing service, which looks for non-medical solutions to problems such as loneliness and its impact on mental health.

The campaign prompts members to undertake ambitious goals this coming month, such as attending at least one GoodGym session a week until the end of November – 10 good deeds in 10 weeks.

Amy Lovell, area activator for GoodGym Windsor & Maidenhead said: “People will need GoodGym more than ever, so we should be reaching out.

“Visitors to isolated older people can also make sure their homes and gardens are kept maintained, so they do not become targets for scammers calling at people’s doors.

“As energy costs become more difficult, [the visits are] not just about having a chat – it’s a welfare check to make sure people are OK,” said Amy.

The visits also allow GoodGym to report back to those who referred people to GoodGym for help, to flag the need for extra support if necessary.

In addition, Amy is hoping that the campaign will help bring extra focus to members who might be dipping in and out, doing the odd good deed here and there.

“The benefit we’re hoping for our members is they can be busy, active and connected to others socially – and it costs nothing,” she said.

“If the cost-of-living crisis is hitting you, come to GoodGym – don’t just sit at home and feel miserable.”

To see more of what GoodGym Windsor & Maidenhead get up to, or to join the group, visit www.goodgym.org/v3/areas/

windsor-and-maidenhead