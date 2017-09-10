Man suffers 'life threatening injuries' in Windsor town centre assault

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was found unconscious with 'life threatening injuries' in Windsor earlier today (Sunday).

At about 2.30am officers discovered the victim lying in Goswell Hill near Bar Yello, not far from the taxi rank.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital and subsequently transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The victim, believed to be in his early fifties, from London, suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Will Crowther from Maidenhead CID said: "This is a very serious assault which has left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

"We would urge anyone who was in the area of Goswell Hill in the early hours of this morning and may have seen anything about this incident to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from drivers at the nearby rank who may have dashcam footage or people out at night who may have mobile phone footage taken in the area at that time.

"This will help us determine the circumstances which led to victim sustaining such terrible injuries."

Anyone with information or footage should to contact Maidenhead Force CID via 101 quoting ref 115 10/9.